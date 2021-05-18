Oppo Realme Narzo 30 vs Realme 8i VS Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on May 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 30 +7% 575 nits Realme 8i 538 nits

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 30 83.4% Realme 8i +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 30 517 Realme 8i +4% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 30 1669 Realme 8i +12% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 30 312221 Realme 8i +8% 336460 CPU 94181 98570 GPU 81936 76840 Memory 55490 70017 UX 82462 94023 Total score 312221 336460 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 30 +36% 1475 Realme 8i 1086 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1475 1086 PCMark 3.0 score 10262 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8i. It has a better display, battery life, and design.