Oppo Realme Narzo 30 vs Realme 9i VS Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on May 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 250K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (579 against 477 nits)

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 30 +21% 579 nits Realme 9i 477 nits

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 30 83.4% Realme 9i +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610 GPU clock 900 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 30 +40% 515 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 30 +11% 1667 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 30 +39% 347918 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 94895 81097 GPU 95613 38425 Memory 62095 68438 UX 96553 63600 Total score 347918 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 30 1475 Realme 9i n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1475 - PCMark 3.0 score 10264 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 26 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced May 2021 January 2022 Release date May 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30.