Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on May 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.