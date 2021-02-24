Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme Narzo 30A Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 7-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.5% Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 30A 468 nits Hot 11S +7% 499 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 30A 81.7% Hot 11S +2% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30A and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 30A +2% 380 Hot 11S 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 30A 1321 Hot 11S +1% 1339 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 30A +1% 215926 Hot 11S 213279 CPU 70271 67907 GPU 39839 39212 Memory 48003 39778 UX 59979 67386 Total score 215926 213279 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 30A 702 Hot 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 702 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2021 September 2021 Release date March 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A.