Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Infinix Note 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 216K)
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 30A +4%
383
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 30A +5%
1311
1254
|CPU
|70271
|67946
|GPU
|39839
|57095
|Memory
|48003
|47036
|UX
|59979
|81522
|Total score
|216228
|251305
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|702
|721
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8218
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 150 min)
|Yes (70% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A.
