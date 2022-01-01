Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 30A vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Infinix Note 11

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 30А
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11
Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 216K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 30A
vs
Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 30A
466 nits
Note 11 +7%
497 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 30A
81.7%
Note 11 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30A and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 30A +5%
1311
Note 11
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 30A
216228
Note 11 +16%
251305
CPU 70271 67946
GPU 39839 57095
Memory 48003 47036
UX 59979 81522
Total score 216228 251305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 702 721
PCMark 3.0 score - 8218
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2021 November 2021
Release date March 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
