Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 30A vs Moto G9 Power – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 30А
VS
Моторола Мото G9 Павер
Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 174K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (517 against 467 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 30A
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 294:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 30A
467 nits
Moto G9 Power +11%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30A and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Narzo 30A +17%
203154
Moto G9 Power
174019
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2021 November 2020
Release date March 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 206 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G9 Power. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
2. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Xiaomi Poco M3
3. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
4. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Xiaomi Poco M2
5. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A vs Oppo Realme C15
6. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
8. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Samsung Galaxy M21s
9. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Motorola Moto G 5G
10. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish