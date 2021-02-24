Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.