Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.