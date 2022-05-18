Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on May 18, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 429K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 411 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50 Pro
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 411 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 117319 187881
GPU 125311 434884
Memory 70576 148460
UX 112393 166743
Total score 429383 939096
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test 13 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 2301 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 12271 13753
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 31 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 1:23 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:33 hr
Watching video - 11:47 hr
Gaming - 06:16 hr
Standby - 68 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Narzo 50 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
4. Oppo Realme 10 vs Narzo 50 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
6. Huawei Mate 50 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish