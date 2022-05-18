Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50 Pro vs Nord CE 2 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on May 18, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 820 and 717 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50 Pro
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 354 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50 Pro +5%
428148
Nord CE 2 5G
409403
CPU 117319 110169
GPU 125311 119142
Memory 70576 74661
UX 112393 104652
Total score 428148 409403
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2018
PCMark 3.0 score - 7945
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 31 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 1:23 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Narzo 50 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro
3. Oppo Realme Narzo 50 vs Narzo 50 Pro
4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs CE 2 5G
5. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
7. Oppo Reno 7 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs CE 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish