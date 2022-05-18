Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on May 18, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.