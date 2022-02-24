Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.