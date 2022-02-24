Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50 vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 245K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 368 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50
vs
Note 12

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50
84.6%
Note 12 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50 and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50 +40%
516
Note 12
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50 +27%
1662
Note 12
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50 +13%
276156
Note 12
245087
CPU 89554 -
GPU 47016 -
Memory 55823 -
UX 86466 -
Total score 276156 245087
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1085 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8602 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12.

