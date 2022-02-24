Oppo Realme Narzo 50 vs Infinix Note 12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 245K)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 516 and 368 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50 +40%
516
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50 +27%
1662
1307
|CPU
|89554
|-
|GPU
|47016
|-
|Memory
|55823
|-
|UX
|86466
|-
|Total score
|276156
|245087
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1085
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8602
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Yes (50% in 28 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|1:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12.
