Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 296K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 521 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1553:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50
296012
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G +38%
409081
CPU 93000 125684
GPU 53000 101457
Memory 64000 65654
UX 82000 114764
Total score 296012 409081
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1088 1208
PCMark 3.0 score 8438 7822
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (80% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

