Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.