Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.