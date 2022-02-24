Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.