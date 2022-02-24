Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50 vs Realme Narzo 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50 vs Narzo 30

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 30
Oppo Realme Narzo 50
Oppo Realme Narzo 30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50 (with Mediatek Helio G96) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (585 against 481 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50
vs
Realme Narzo 30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.4%
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50
481 nits
Realme Narzo 30 +22%
585 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50
338802
Realme Narzo 30 +3%
350518
CPU 101233 94895
GPU 81845 95613
Memory 71005 62095
UX 81769 96553
Total score 338802 350518
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1475
PCMark 3.0 score - 10283
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 May 2021
Release date March 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme Narzo 50. It has a better display and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50
2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme Narzo 50
3. Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50
4. Oppo Realme 9i and Narzo 50
5. Oppo Realme C35 and Narzo 50
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30
8. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30
9. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish