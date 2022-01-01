Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Infinix Note 11 VS Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 214K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 23 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits Note 11 +7% 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 50A 81.7% Note 11 +5% 86%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 50A +5% 388 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 50A +5% 1319 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 50A 214612 Note 11 +17% 251305 CPU 71602 67946 GPU 38759 57095 Memory 49369 47036 UX 56937 81522 Total score 214612 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 50A 712 Note 11 +1% 721 Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 712 721 PCMark 3.0 score 8772 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 3:59 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced September 2021 November 2021 Release date October 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A.