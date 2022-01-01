Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 215K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (606 against 470 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50A
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50A
470 nits
Realme 8 +29%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50A
81.7%
Realme 8 +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50A
386
Realme 8 +28%
496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50A
1324
Realme 8 +20%
1589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50A
215803
Realme 8 +67%
360537
CPU 71602 94959
GPU 38759 103001
Memory 49369 65151
UX 56937 98277
Total score 215803 360537
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme Narzo 50A
711
Realme 8 +108%
1479
Stability 97% 90%
Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 711 1479
PCMark 3.0 score 8775 9947
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 3:59 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date October 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

