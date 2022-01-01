Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 215K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (608 against 466 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50A
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50A
466 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus +30%
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50A
215061
Realme 9 Pro Plus +134%
503657
CPU 71602 137857
GPU 38759 140090
Memory 49369 100175
UX 56937 127716
Total score 215061 503657
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 711 2292
PCMark 3.0 score 8775 10740
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:59 hr 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

