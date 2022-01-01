Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme 9i VS Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 214K)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits Realme 9i +2% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 50A 81.7% Realme 9i +3% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 50A +5% 388 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 50A 1319 Realme 9i +14% 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 50A 214612 Realme 9i +17% 250690 CPU 71602 81097 GPU 38759 38425 Memory 49369 68438 UX 56937 63600 Total score 214612 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 50A 712 Realme 9i n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 712 - PCMark 3.0 score 8772 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 3:59 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced September 2021 January 2022 Release date October 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.