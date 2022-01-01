Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme C25 VS Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Oppo Realme C25 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A The phone is 6-months newer

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 339 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.7% Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits Realme C25 +2% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 50A 81.7% Realme C25 81.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G70 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 50A +14% 388 Realme C25 339 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 50A 1319 Realme C25 1316 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 50A +4% 214612 Realme C25 206357 CPU 71602 71576 GPU 38759 32528 Memory 49369 47070 UX 56937 56283 Total score 214612 206357 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 50A +20% 712 Realme C25 594 Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS 3 FPS Graphics score 712 594 PCMark 3.0 score 8772 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (40% in 65 min) Full charging time 3:59 hr 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date October 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.