Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme C25Y VS Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Oppo Realme C25Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (471 against 402 nits)

Reverse charging feature

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 348 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space - 92.8% PWM - 176 Hz Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 935:1 Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 50A +17% 471 nits Realme C25Y 402 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 50A 81.7% Realme C25Y 81.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 50A +11% 388 Realme C25Y 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 50A +6% 1340 Realme C25Y 1270 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 50A 218325 Realme C25Y +3% 224577 CPU 71602 73473 GPU 38759 43616 Memory 49369 43837 UX 56937 62704 Total score 218325 224577 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 50A 711 Realme C25Y n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 711 - PCMark 3.0 score 8762 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI R OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 3:59 hr 1:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme Narzo 50A n/a Realme C25Y 83 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date October 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25Y.