Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50A vs Realme Narzo 50 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Narzo 50

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50А
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50
Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
Oppo Realme Narzo 50

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50A (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 217K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 521 and 388 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50A
vs
Realme Narzo 50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.6%
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50A
472 nits
Realme Narzo 50 +2%
481 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50A and Oppo Realme Narzo 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50A
217061
Realme Narzo 50 +56%
338802
CPU 71602 101233
GPU 38759 81845
Memory 49369 71005
UX 56937 81769
Total score 217061 338802
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 711 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8775 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 150 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 3:59 hr 1:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
2. Oppo Realme C25s vs Narzo 50A
3. Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
4. Infinix Hot 10s vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
5. Oppo Realme 9i vs Narzo 50A
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50
7. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50
8. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 vs Narzo 50
9. Oppo Realme 9i vs Narzo 50
10. Oppo Realme C35 vs Narzo 50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish