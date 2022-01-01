Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50i vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 122K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (497 against 397 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G88
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50i
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50i
397 nits
Hot 11S +25%
497 nits

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%
Hot 11S +3%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
179
Hot 11S +107%
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
984
Hot 11S +36%
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50i
122179
Hot 11S +108%
253799
CPU 40291 69053
GPU 16984 57275
Memory 27120 45778
UX 37983 82557
Total score 122179 253799
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme Go UI XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.

