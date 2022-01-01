Oppo Realme Narzo 50i vs Infinix Hot 11S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 122K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (497 against 397 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G88
- Fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.8%
|83.5%
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Hot 11S +107%
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
984
Hot 11S +36%
1340
|CPU
|40291
|69053
|GPU
|16984
|57275
|Memory
|27120
|45778
|UX
|37983
|82557
|Total score
|122179
|253799
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme Go UI
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.
