Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50i vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50i vs Infinix Hot 12 Play

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50i
VS
Инфиникс Хот 12 Play
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Infinix Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 105K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50i
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%
Hot 12 Play +5%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock - 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
478
Hot 12 Play +168%
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50i
105169
Hot 12 Play +86%
195742
CPU 30324 66981
GPU 15177 31721
Memory 30018 39845
UX 29587 56402
Total score 105169 195742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme Go UI XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:56 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date October 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Play is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
2. Oppo Realme C30 vs Narzo 50i
3. Infinix Hot 11S vs Hot 12 Play
4. Tecno Spark 8C vs Infinix Hot 12 Play
5. Infinix Hot 12 vs Hot 12 Play
6. Tecno Pova Neo 2 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish