Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.