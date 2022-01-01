Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50i vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50i vs Motorola Moto G22

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50i
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G37
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50i
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 902:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50i
404 nits
Moto G22 +7%
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%
Moto G22 +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
181
Moto G22 +34%
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
1000
Moto G22 +6%
1062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50i +7%
122694
Moto G22
115067
CPU 40291 33595
GPU 16984 16969
Memory 27120 25788
UX 37983 38644
Total score 122694 115067
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme Go UI -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G22 is definitely a better buy.

