Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme 8i

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50i
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (294K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (541 against 404 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G96
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50i
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50i
404 nits
Realme 8i +34%
541 nits

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%
Realme 8i +5%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
180
Realme 8i +201%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
998
Realme 8i +91%
1902
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50i
123232
Realme 8i +139%
294582
CPU 40291 95254
GPU 16984 55107
Memory 27120 61908
UX 37983 80504
Total score 123232 294582
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1085
PCMark 3.0 score - 8479
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme Go UI Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 10:59 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 142 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i or Samsung Galaxy M12
2. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i or Xiaomi Poco C3
3. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i or Oppo Realme C20
4. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i or Oppo Realme C21Y
5. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi 10
8. Oppo Realme 8i or Oppo Realme 8
9. Oppo Realme 8i or Oppo Realme 7i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish