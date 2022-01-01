Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.