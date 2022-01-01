Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme 9i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (515 against 404 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50i
vs
Realme 9i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 26 ms
Contrast - 847:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 50i
404 nits
Realme 9i +27%
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%
Realme 9i +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
180
Realme 9i +113%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 50i
998
Realme 9i +59%
1583
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50i
123232
Realme 9i +105%
252455
CPU 40291 81097
GPU 16984 38425
Memory 27120 68438
UX 37983 63600
Total score 123232 252455
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme Go UI Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (27% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 1:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date October 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.

