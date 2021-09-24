Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.