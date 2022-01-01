Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme C30s – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 50i vs Realme C30s

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50i
VS
Оппо Реалми C30s
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Oppo Realme C30s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 50i (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30s
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 303 and 126 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 50i
vs
Realme C30s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.8% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%
Realme C30s +2%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8322
Memory
RAM size 2, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme Narzo 50i +7%
105864
Realme C30s
99331
CPU 30324 25627
GPU 15177 13569
Memory 30018 30351
UX 29587 28993
Total score 105864 99331
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme Go UI Realme UI Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 3:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme Narzo 50A vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
3. Oppo Realme C31 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
4. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Oppo Realme C30s
6. Oppo Realme C11 vs Oppo Realme C30s
7. Oppo Realme C31 vs Oppo Realme C30s
8. Xiaomi Redmi A1 vs Oppo Realme C30s
9. Oppo Realme C30 vs Oppo Realme C30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish