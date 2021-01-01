Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme Q (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 695 mAh larger battery capacity: 4035 vs 3340 mAh
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 157K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 315 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Q +3%
510 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme Q
83.6%
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q +29%
407
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q +20%
1534
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q +39%
219513
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme Q +12%
16:18 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme Q +2%
13:52 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme Q
26:41 hr
P30 Lite +8%
28:50 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (91st and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme Q
85 dB
P30 Lite +4%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date October 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q is definitely a better buy.

