Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme Q (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 173K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4035 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme Q +7%
510 nits
Realme C3
477 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme Q +1%
83.6%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 550 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q +18%
407
Realme C3
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q +23%
1534
Realme C3
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q +27%
219513
Realme C3
173132
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (204th and 279th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 6 realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme Q
16:18 hr
Realme C3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme Q
13:52 hr
Realme C3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme Q
26:41 hr
Realme C3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme Q
85 dB
Realme C3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date October 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q is definitely a better buy.

