Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q2 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Q2 Pro vs Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Оппо Реалми Q2 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 30 Pro 5G
Oppo Realme Q2 Pro
Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme Q2 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2 Pro
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (600 against 473 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2 Pro
vs
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2 Pro +27%
600 nits
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
473 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 Pro and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 20 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 February 2021
Release date October 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. It has a better display, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme Q2 Pro
2. Realme 7 Pro vs Realme Q2 Pro
3. Realme X7 vs Realme Q2 Pro
4. Realme V15 vs Realme Q2 Pro
5. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
6. OnePlus Nord vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
7. Galaxy M62 (F62) vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
8. Realme X7 vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish