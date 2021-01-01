Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q2 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Q2 vs Huawei Honor 8A

Оппо Реалми Q2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Oppo Realme Q2
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 109K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (405 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (551 against 509 nits)
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2
509 nits
Honor 8A +8%
551 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2 +5%
83.7%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +251%
622
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +109%
1914
Honor 8A
914
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme Q2
n/a
Honor 8A
86736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2 +206%
334527
Honor 8A
109454

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 30 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:06 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme Q2
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 January 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q2 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
