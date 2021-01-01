Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.