Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (489 against 416 nits)
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 612 and 435 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2 +18%
489 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2
83.7%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +41%
612
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +67%
1886
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2
329998
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:06 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.1 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme Q2
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q2. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
