Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q2 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Q2 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Оппо Реалми Q2
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Oppo Realme Q2
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (624 against 494 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2
494 nits
Nord 2 5G +26%
624 nits

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2
83.7%
Nord 2 5G +3%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2
612
Nord 2 5G +33%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2
1874
Nord 2 5G +49%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2
332105
Nord 2 5G
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:06 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme Q2
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme Q2
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme Q2
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 July 2021
Release date October 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Oppo Realme Q2
2. Oppo Realme Q2 Pro vs Oppo Realme Q2
3. Oppo Realme V15 vs Oppo Realme Q2
4. Oppo Realme Q3 vs Oppo Realme Q2
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Oppo Realme GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Xiaomi Mi 11X vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Oppo Realme X7 Max vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish