Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q2 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Q2 vs Oppo A52

Оппо Реалми Q2
Oppo Realme Q2
VS
Оппо А52
Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 168K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 616 and 314 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2
n/a
Oppo A52
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2 +1%
83.7%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +96%
616
Oppo A52
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +39%
1904
Oppo A52
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2 +90%
319924
Oppo A52
168764

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:06 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme Q2
n/a
Oppo A52
90.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 April 2020
Release date October 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Realme 7
3. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
4. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Q2 Pro
5. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Realme V5
6. Oppo A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
8. Oppo A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
9. Oppo A52 vs Oppo A53
10. Oppo A52 vs Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish