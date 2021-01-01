Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q2 vs Realme 5i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 161K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 625 and 316 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Realme 5i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.2%
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 5i
500 nits

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2 +1%
83.7%
Realme 5i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and Oppo Realme 5i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +98%
625
Realme 5i
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +43%
1931
Realme 5i
1352
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2 +99%
320314
Realme 5i
161179

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:06 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3266 x 2450
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 January 2020
Release date October 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q2 is definitely a better buy.

