Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Realme 7 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
Response time - 18 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 7 5G
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2
83.7%
Realme 7 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and Oppo Realme 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +5%
616
Realme 7 5G
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +7%
1904
Realme 7 5G
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2 +2%
319924
Realme 7 5G
312498
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (147th and 142nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:06 hr 1:06 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 7 5G
18:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 7 5G
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 November 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

