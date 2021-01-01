Oppo Realme Q2 vs Realme 7 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|83.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|Response time
|-
|18 ms
|Contrast
|-
|710:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +5%
616
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +7%
1904
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2 +2%
319924
312498
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (147th and 142nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:06 hr
|1:06 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
35:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 350 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
