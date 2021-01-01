Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Q2 vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Q2 vs Realme 8 Pro

VS
Oppo Realme Q2
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 287K)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 620 and 575 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (638 against 509 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Q2
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme Q2
509 nits
Realme 8 Pro +25%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Q2
83.7%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Q2 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Q2 +8%
620
Realme 8 Pro
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Q2 +13%
1917
Realme 8 Pro
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme Q2 +16%
334055
Realme 8 Pro
287283
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:06 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme Q2
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 March 2021
Release date October 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q2. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

