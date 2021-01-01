Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q2 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.