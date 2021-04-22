Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.