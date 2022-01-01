Oppo Realme Q3 vs Realme 8i VS Oppo Realme Q3 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 336K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G 5G

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (598 against 536 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 627 and 536 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Q3 +12% 598 nits Realme 8i 536 nits

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3 83.9% Realme 8i +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3 +17% 627 Realme 8i 536 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3 +2% 1915 Realme 8i 1871 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3 +20% 403615 Realme 8i 336175 CPU 125570 98570 GPU 94964 76840 Memory 72752 70017 UX 112145 94023 Total score 403615 336175 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Q3 n/a Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1086 PCMark 3.0 score - 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme Q3. It has a better performance and design.