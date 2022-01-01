Oppo Realme Q3 vs Realme 9 Pro VS Oppo Realme Q3 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 626 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Q3 +5% 594 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3 83.9% Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3 626 Realme 9 Pro +11% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3 1916 Realme 9 Pro +5% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3 +1% 404592 Realme 9 Pro 400589 CPU 125570 - GPU 94964 - Memory 72752 - UX 112145 - Total score 404592 400589

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 February 2022 Release date April 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q3. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.