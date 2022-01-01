Oppo Realme Q3 vs Realme 9i VS Oppo Realme Q3 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 250K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (594 against 477 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Stereo speakers

The phone is 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme Q3 +25% 594 nits Realme 9i 477 nits

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3 83.9% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 825 MHz - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3 +70% 626 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3 +28% 1916 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3 +61% 404592 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 125570 81097 GPU 94964 38425 Memory 72752 68438 UX 112145 63600 Total score 404592 250690

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q3. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.