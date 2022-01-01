Oppo Realme Q3 vs GT Master Edition VS Oppo Realme Q3 Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Q3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (540K versus 403K)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778 5G

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 793 and 627 points

Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme Q3 598 nits Realme GT Master Edition +5% 628 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3 83.9% Realme GT Master Edition +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L GPU clock 825 MHz 490 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3 627 Realme GT Master Edition +26% 793 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3 1915 Realme GT Master Edition +46% 2790 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3 403615 Realme GT Master Edition +34% 540583 CPU 125570 162457 GPU 94964 157370 Memory 72752 90570 UX 112145 132083 Total score 403615 540583 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Q3 n/a Realme GT Master Edition 2494 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 14 FPS Graphics score - 2494 PCMark 3.0 score - 14160 AnTuTu Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme Q3 n/a Realme GT Master Edition 84.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 July 2021 Release date April 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q3.