Oppo Realme Q3 Pro vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme Q3 Pro Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme Q3 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100) that was released on April 22, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (648K versus 255K)

Delivers 140% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 497 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme Q3 Pro Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Max. Brightness Realme Q3 Pro +140% 1193 nits Hot 11S 497 nits

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme Q3 Pro +3% 85.9% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Q3 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Q3 Pro +134% 864 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Q3 Pro +165% 3570 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Q3 Pro +154% 648659 Hot 11S 255236 CPU 168201 68224 GPU 228192 61875 Memory 118674 45948 UX 133720 81698 Total score 648659 255236 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Q3 Pro 3965 Hot 11S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 23 FPS - Graphics score 3965 - PCMark 3.0 score 14141 - AnTuTu Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro is definitely a better buy.